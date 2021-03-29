18,565 challans issued for not wearing masks in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

29 March 2021 01:04 IST

₹17,33,785 collected from violators as fine

The Police Department has issued 18,565 challans for not wearing masks and collected ₹17,33,785 from the violators as fine in the State, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said, adding that more than 4,000 police officers participated in the special drive on Saturday.

He appealed to the people to follow all the COVID-19 protocols without fail and cooperate with the police in preventing the spread of the virus. The DGP asked to the school and college managements to take all precautions, maintain social distance. He asked the Police Commissioners, DIGs and Superintendents of Police to conduct awareness programmes and implement the rules strictly in view of the spike in the infection.

“Public are requested to come out in emergency only and organise celebrations and functions with less number of people, given the severity of of teh situation. If possible, mass gatherings should be postponed,” Mr. Sawang said in a release on Sunday.