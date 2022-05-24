₹18.5 cr.-drivers’ training institute coming up near Dhone: Collector
The State government will build a drivers’ training institute with all modern facilities at Kothakota in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district and the work is expected to be completed within 16 months, said District Collector Manazeer Jeelani Masoon on Monday.
After inspecting the location where the Drivers’ Training and Research Institute is to be built, Mr. Jeelani said that ₹18.5 crore will be spent from both Central and State funds. An administrative building, in addition to a workshop, hostel, specialised driving tracks for different kinds of vehicles - LCVs, HCVs etc., will be part of the facility.
The Roads and Buildings Department will take up the fencing, boundary wall and buildings construction, said District Transport Officer Krishna Rao.
