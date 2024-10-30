Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in a Rozgar Mela organised at the Divisional Railway Auditorium near Vijayawada railway station on October 29 (Tuesday).

Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanadh, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Postmaster General K. Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil and other officers distributed appointment orders to 185 candidates who secured jobs.

BSNL Andhra Pradesh Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam and Vijayawada Postmaster General D.S.V.R. Murthy said recruitments were conducted for posts in the Indian Railways, Food Corporation of India, School of Planning and Architecture, Indian Overseas Bank, and Postal Department.

Candidates who received appointment orders thanked the Prime Minister for filling the vacant posts in various departments.

