185 candidates land jobs in Rozgar Mela in Vijayawada

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister participates in the Rozgar Mela in virtual mode

The Hindu Bureau

MP Kesineni Sivanath, DRM Narendra A. Patil and other dignitaries handing over appointment letter to a candidate during the Rozgar Mela in Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in a Rozgar Mela organised at the Divisional Railway Auditorium near Vijayawada railway station on October 29 (Tuesday).

Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanadh, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Postmaster General K. Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil and other officers distributed appointment orders to 185 candidates who secured jobs.

BSNL Andhra Pradesh Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam and Vijayawada Postmaster General D.S.V.R. Murthy said recruitments were conducted for posts in the Indian Railways, Food Corporation of India, School of Planning and Architecture, Indian Overseas Bank, and Postal Department.

Candidates who received appointment orders thanked the Prime Minister for filling the vacant posts in various departments.

