GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

185 candidates land jobs in Rozgar Mela in Vijayawada

Prime Minister participates in the Rozgar Mela in virtual mode

Published - October 30, 2024 09:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
MP Kesineni Sivanath, DRM Narendra A. Patil and other dignitaries handing over appointment letter to a candidate during the Rozgar Mela in Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

MP Kesineni Sivanath, DRM Narendra A. Patil and other dignitaries handing over appointment letter to a candidate during the Rozgar Mela in Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in a Rozgar Mela organised at the Divisional Railway Auditorium near Vijayawada railway station on October 29 (Tuesday).

Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanadh, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Postmaster General K. Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil and other officers distributed appointment orders to 185 candidates who secured jobs.

BSNL Andhra Pradesh Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam and Vijayawada Postmaster General D.S.V.R. Murthy said recruitments were conducted for posts in the Indian Railways, Food Corporation of India, School of Planning and Architecture, Indian Overseas Bank, and Postal Department.

Candidates who received appointment orders thanked the Prime Minister for filling the vacant posts in various departments.

Published - October 30, 2024 09:39 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.