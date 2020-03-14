₹18.30 lakh unaccounted money seized at Hukumpeta

The rural police have recovered about ₹18.30 lakh unaccounted cash from a person at Hukumpeta area in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday.

According to reports, the cash was seized from a businessman from Narsipatnam, L. Ramu and another person while they were heading towards Paderu from Hukumpeta in a car on Friday morning.

Based on credible information, during vehicle-checking in the wake of local body elections, police intercepted the vehicle and seized the amount. Police said as no proper accounts were provided, the money was handed over to MRO.

“The person claimed that he is a businessman and has all proofs for the cash. We informed him that he can take the cash after providing proof,” said L Appalanaidu, Sub-Inspector of Hukumpeta police station.

The vehicle was also seized.

Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.