₹18.30 lakh unaccounted money seized at Hukumpeta

The rural police have recovered about ₹18.30 lakh unaccounted cash from a person at Hukumpeta area in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday.
According to reports, the cash was seized from a businessman from Narsipatnam, L. Ramu and another person while they were heading towards Paderu from Hukumpeta in a car on Friday morning.
Based on credible information, during vehicle-checking in the wake of local body elections, police intercepted the vehicle and seized the amount. Police said as no proper accounts were provided, the money was handed over to MRO.
“The person claimed that he is a businessman and has all proofs for the cash. We informed him that he can take the cash after providing proof,” said L Appalanaidu, Sub-Inspector of Hukumpeta police station.
The vehicle was also seized.
Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.