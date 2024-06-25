183 Anna Canteens to be reopened in first phase across Andhra Pradesh

Of the 203 Anna Canteens which were in operation in Andhra Pradesh until the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in 2019, the State government is planning to restart 183 canteens by August.

The Cabinet has ratified the proposal. The State government is planning to invite tenders for quality food supply through the Anna Canteens at a nominal price of ₹5 per plate.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana, who attended the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on June 24, said that efforts were being made to start the Anna Canteens within 100 days of the formation of the State government.

He said that the buildings constructed by the previous TDP government to be used as Anna Canteens were now in need of an overhaul due to disuse. Some of them could be readily used but some were found to be unfit for use, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the Cabinet had ratified a proposal for providing food at 183 Anna Canteens in the first phase, while the remaining 20 would be opened subsequently.

The I&PR Minister further informed that the government would invite global tenders to supply quality food to the people. He criticised YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for shuttering the Anna Canteens which were serving quality food at a nominal price, benefiting daily wagers and poor people.