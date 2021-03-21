₹1,815 cr. for environment protection at Kadapa steel plant

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2021 22:29 IST

Govt. to develop green belt in 485 hectares, safeguard temple, river

As part of its Environment Management Plan (EMP) for the integrated steel plant in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district, the State government has earmarked approximately ₹1,815 crore towards the capital cost of air, water and noise pollution control, green belt and open area development, rain harvesting structures, occupational health and safety measures etc. and an annual recurring cost of ₹53 crore.

The government is under an obligation to develop a green belt in about 485 hectares with native tree species, which is roughly 33.31% of the total project area, according to official sources.

Another important sub-component of the EMP is the mandate to set up a 10-metre high dust curtain that shields the ancient Kanya Teertham temple which is surrounded on three sides by the steel plant site, do landscaping and raise a 50-metre green belt buffer zone around it.

These are among the 24 specific conditions laid down by the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) which have to be complied in a time-bound manner.

Some of the other specific conditions are the installation of a waste recycling plant for recovering metal and flux from the blast furnace slag, water consumption should not exceed 3.96 cubic metres per ton of steel produced and the development of a biodiversity park in 10 hectares.

The Penna river which flows at a distance of 1.60 km from the site is to be protected from effluents.

The water requirement of the plant is pegged at 2,285 cubic metres per hour of which 1,880 will be sourced from the Gandikota reservoir and the balance 405 from recycled water.

Site-specific wildlife conservation and management plans are to be implemented with approvals from the chief wildlife warden of the State.

Continuous monitoring

At the core of the EMP is the installation of 24×7 emission monitoring system at the stacks and a continuous ambient air quality station. Similarly, a 24×7 effluent monitoring system is to be put in place to prevent water pollution. The environmental clearance for the 3 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) capacity plant, whose total cost is roughly ₹17,000 crore, was accorded as per MoEFCC’s Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006.