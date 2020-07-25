COVID-19: Over 180 police personnel infected in North Andhra says DIG

VIZIANAGARAM

25 July 2020

As many as 181 cops, including one Additional SP rank officer, one DSP and four Circle Inspectors, have been found infected with the COVID-19 in North Andhra region. Almost all of them recovered from coronavirus pandemic and a majority of them returned duties in the last few days. Direct interaction with people, forcible movement in public places like markets, taking food and water at hazardous places and other reasons made many cops to be affected by the dreaded disease, DIG LKV Ranga Rao said. It was observed the police personnel who were posted at check posts are the immediate victims as they are forced to interact with returnees from different parts of the country.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General LKV Ranga Rao said that all the Station House Officers were directed to take care of the staff by ensuring supply of hot water, food packets, frequent gargling and adequate rest. "We created a help desk and tele-medicine facility for the staff. The department is supplying dry fruit packets to improve the immunity among the cops who recovered from Coronavirus disease," he added.

"People should understand the great service of the cops to control the dreaded disease. To create awareness among the public about the preventive steps, we are using social-media to reach maximum number of people. As many as 80,000 common people are connected under this programme. Those active members will pass the information to the locals about the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding their presence in mass gatherings," said Mr.Rao.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao downplayed the reported threats from Maoists. The situation was under control all along Andhra-Odisha border, he said.The Maoists were trying to prove their presence felt with on and off firing. "Threat from Maoists is almost negligible. We are trying to control their activities with constant vigilance all along the border area," he added.