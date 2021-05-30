181 officers promoted as Inspectors in State

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2021 23:17 IST

For the first time, 181 police officers were promoted to the post of Inspector of Police in the State on Saturday.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said that it was a historic milestone for the police department as such a large number of police officers were never promoted at once in its history.

Mr. Sawang said that the issue of pending promotions for the past seven years was taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and following his instructions, a Departmental Promotion Committee was constituted six months ago. The committee, headed by Mr. Sawang, took up the process of identifying vacancies in all ranges and Sub-Inspectors waiting for promotion, and review of Annual Confidential Report (ACR), and promoted 181 SIs as Inspectors to fill 181 posts in Visakhapatnam Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool Ranges in one go.

This will serve as a permanent solution to the several issues surrounding the seniority of officers when it comes to promotions, he said.

Mr. Sawang said that the department has been implementing Automated Police Online System (APOLIS) to ensure proper management of personnel transparently and effectively. It is also implementing the Human Capital Management project as a pilot in the State.