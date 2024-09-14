GIFT a SubscriptionGift
18,000 tribal families bear the burnt of floods in the Godavari region

About 4,300 people shifted to relief camps in Chintoor Agency; second flood warning withdrawn at Dowleswaram

Published - September 14, 2024 04:12 am IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Collector Ch. Nagarani inspecting paddy fields affected by the Godavari floods, at Kalla in West Godavari district on Friday.

An estimated 19,766 families have been affected by the floods in the rivers Godavari and Sabari in the the Chintoor Agency area in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. There are, however, no casualties.

As of September 13 (Friday), 4,300 people were shifted to the relief camps. As many as 113 villages had been submerged in the Agency area.

In an official release, ITDA Project Officer Apoorva Bharat said at least 18 roads were cut-off in the mandals of Chintoor, V.R. Puram and Yetapaka on the Andhra-Telangana borders. “We have deployed 35 boats and sufficient number of tractors for the relief and rehabilitation operations,” said Mr. Bharat.

Downstream the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district, at least 11 villages, which fall under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, were submerged. Four battalions of the National Disaster Response Force were on alert in the district. People cut off from their villages were moving in 66 boats for their daily needs.

Meanwhile, the second Godavari flood warning was withdrawn at Dowleswaram. The outflow here was 10.30 lakh cusecs, which would affect Konaseema and West Godavari districts. Paddy and horticulture crops were under a sheet of water in the Godavari region.

