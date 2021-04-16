1,800 beds with oxygen facility ready at GGH-K

Kakinada

16 April 2021 23:38 IST

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday said that the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital where normal services except gynaecology and paediatrics would be stopped from Monday.

In a press conference here, Mr. Muralidhar said, “By Friday, three hospitals have been declared COVID-19 hospitals and GGH-Kakinada will begin services from Monday. GGH-Kakinada is equipped with 1,800 bedding capacity with oxygen facility.” Presently, the occupancy rate of COVID beds is 25% at GGH-K.

“We are prepared to handle the rise in COVID-19 cases, and have alerted authorities of KIMS and the district hospital in Rajamahendravaram to prepare to offer COVID-19 treatment in the coming days. A total of 20,000 home isolation kits are also available in the district to cover those in home isolation.”

Those in need of COVID-19 emergency treatment can dial 93478-15381.