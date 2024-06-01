18-year-old injured after coming in contact with high-tension wire in Nellore district

An 18-year-old youth suffered serious burn injuries after he came into contact with high-tension electricity wires going above his house. The incident took place in Gangavaram SC Colony of Kovur mandal in SPS Nellore district on Friday night. He was identified as Garikapati Yosobu.

According to the locals, he was severely injured and his body was burnt. He was immediately admitted to the government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The residents of the Gangavaram SC Colony demanded shifting of the high-tension electricity wires from the residential areas. Earlier also, a person was electrocuted due to these electric wires, while another person was badly burnt in the same area, they said.

The local people claimed that they have repeatedly complained over such accidents in Gangavaram, but in vain. They urge the authorities to take immediate action on the issue.

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) Superintending Engineer V. Vijayan said that the high-tension electricity transmission lines were installed when there were no residential areas in that village.

“The houses were built below the electricity transmission lines in the recent years without getting proper clearance,” he said, adding that the shifting of these lines from the village is under the purview of APTRANSCO.

