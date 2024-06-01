ADVERTISEMENT

18-year-old injured after coming in contact with high-tension wire in Nellore district

Published - June 01, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Nellore

Locals demand shifting of the high-tension electricity transmission lines from the residential areas

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth suffered serious burn injuries after he came into contact with high-tension electricity wires going above his house. The incident took place in Gangavaram SC Colony of Kovur mandal in SPS Nellore district on Friday night. He was identified as Garikapati Yosobu.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the locals, he was severely injured and his body was burnt. He was immediately admitted to the government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The residents of the Gangavaram SC Colony demanded shifting of the high-tension electricity wires from the residential areas. Earlier also, a person was electrocuted due to these electric wires, while another person was badly burnt in the same area, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local people claimed that they have repeatedly complained over such accidents in Gangavaram, but in vain. They urge the authorities to take immediate action on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) Superintending Engineer V. Vijayan said that the high-tension electricity transmission lines were installed when there were no residential areas in that village.

“The houses were built below the electricity transmission lines in the recent years without getting proper clearance,” he said, adding that the shifting of these lines from the village is under the purview of APTRANSCO.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US