18 rescued in raids on spa, massage centres in Vijayawada

Three spas sealed for running flesh trade, 13 booked, says DCP

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 15, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police raided massage centres and spas in the city and rescued 18 victims, including a few from the neighbouring States.

Cases have been registered against three spas for allegedly running prostitution.

Investigation officers seized contraceptives and other material in the centres, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Raids were conducted on 19 massage and spa centres in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits on Friday night. Six organisers and seven customers were booked. The raids will continue,” Mr. Gunni said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police kept a vigil on the centres in NTR District for the past few days, and about 20 teams conducted the raids, the DCP said, and appealed to the public to alert the police on any illegal activities in massage and spa centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
crime
prostitution
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app