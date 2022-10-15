18 rescued in raids on spa, massage centres in Vijayawada

Three spas sealed for running flesh trade, 13 booked, says DCP

Three spas sealed for running flesh trade, 13 booked, says DCP

Police raided massage centres and spas in the city and rescued 18 victims, including a few from the neighbouring States.

Cases have been registered against three spas for allegedly running prostitution.

Investigation officers seized contraceptives and other material in the centres, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni on Saturday.

“Raids were conducted on 19 massage and spa centres in the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits on Friday night. Six organisers and seven customers were booked. The raids will continue,” Mr. Gunni said.

Police kept a vigil on the centres in NTR District for the past few days, and about 20 teams conducted the raids, the DCP said, and appealed to the public to alert the police on any illegal activities in massage and spa centres.