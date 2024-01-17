18 NGOs from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts to showcase millet products, cuisines 

January 17, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in promoting the cultivation, processing and value-addition of different millets in Anantapur district have come together to organise a millet mela titled ‘Anantha Chirudhanyala Panduga - 2024 Mana Pantalu - Mana Vantalu’ at Government Arts College Grounds here from January 20 to 22.

Speaking on behalf of the 18 participating NGOs, A.F. Ecology Centre Director Y.V. Malla Reddy told the media on January 17 (Wednesday) that the NGOs would put up stalls displaying various millets, processing methods and the final cooking methodology. Eminent agriculture scientists and writers will speak on the merits of producing millets on a large scale and the health benefits of consuming them during the programme. Representatives of N.G. Ranga Agriculture University, Indian Institute of Millets Research, ICRISAT, ARS Rekulakunta, KVKs and the Agriculture Department will set up stalls, he said.

A large number of farmers will participate in the millet mela and they can learn the benefits of cultivating millets, processing the produce and consuming it. The general public can taste the millets-based cuisines and purchase processed or semi-processed millets. “Karnataka and Odisha have been promoting the cultivation of millets by incentivising the growers and on a mission mode. However, not much has been done about the promotion of millets in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Malla Reddy.

The importance of millets in a circular economy is very high to emphasise growing, processing and consuming them locally to fill the nutrition gap among the rural population, he added.

Other NGO representatives who spoke included J. Muralikrishna of AF Ecology Centre, Lakshmi Reddy of Rural Development Trust, P. Balaram of Jana Jagruthi, V. Vijaya Bhaskar of Swaccha Khadyam, B. Narasimhulu Naik of Tirumala Foods, P. Nirmala Reddy of CARDS, Allan Mathew of APFPS, and Y.A. Anitha of REDS.

