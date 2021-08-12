18 more succumb to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2021 01:05 IST

Chittoor again tops the daily toll table with five deaths

The State reported 1,869 new infections and 18 deaths due to COVID in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 19,87,051 and the death toll reached 18,582.

The number of recoveries increased to 19,55,052, including 2,316 in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 98.39%. The number of active cases came down to 18,417. During the past day, 71,030 samples were tested, with positivity rate was 2.63%. The overall positivity rate of the 2.53 crore samples tested so far was 7.83%.

Chittoor reported five deaths in the past day, while Krishna and Prakasam reported three each. Guntur reported two while Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari saw one each. Four districts reported no death.

East Godavari reported 385 infections. It was followed by West Godavari (304), Guntur (222), Nellore (177), Chittoor (175), Krishna (148), Kadapa (133), Prakasam (98), Srikakulam (82), Visakhapatnam (63), Anantapur (51), Vizianagaram (21) and Kurnool (10).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,81,384), Chittoor (2,34,198), West Godavari (1,71,354), Guntur (1,69,978), Anantapur (1,56,673), Visakhapatnam (1,53,395), Nellore (1,36,685), Prakasam (1,31,478), Kurnool (1,23,525), Srikakulam (1,21,217), Kadapa (1,11,341), Krishna (1,11,221) and Vizianagaram (81,707).