18 more Annavaram temple staff test positive

‘The shrine will remain closed for darshan from Aug. 14 to 31’

Eighteen more staff of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamivari Devasthanam at Annavaram have been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 50.

As many as 32 staff of the temple were tested positive by August 8 and the results for samples collected from 250 staff are awaited.

“No devotees will be allowed for darshan at the temple between August 14 and 23. However, the daily rituals will continue,” an official release quoted temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao as saying.

No outsider including the devotees will be allowed to enter the temple premises from August 14 as the villages surrounding the hill shrine have reported sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the release added.