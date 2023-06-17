ADVERTISEMENT

18-month-old girl drowns in water tank in A.P.’s Madakasira

June 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Police said the child walked up to the tank to play with water and accidentally fell into it

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-month-old girl fell into a low-level water storage tank and died at Y.B. Halli village in Madakasira mandal of Sri Sathya Sai District on Saturday, police said. The child, Madhumita, was the daughter of a couple from West Bengal who worked at a poultry farm, five kilometres from Madakasira. According to the police, the child walked up to the tank to play with water and accidentally fell into it. Her father, Manoj, was at work and her mother was not near the child when the incident occurred.

