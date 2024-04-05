18-month-old girl allegedly dies after eating ‘prasadam’ in Palnadu district

April 05, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eighteen-month-old girl Mannem Akshaya has allegedly died after eating ‘pulihora prasadam’ in Petasannegandla village of Palnadu district on Mach 31. The incident came to light on Friday, April 5, after her mother, M. Sravani, lodged a complaint with the Karempudi police.

Akshaya’s family members also expressed doubt over the death of the baby. They also said that Akshaya’s parents had frequently disputed.

In the complaint, Ms. Sravani stated that her husband Mahesh offered ‘pulihora’ and ‘payasam’ prasadams to the baby girl and her nose started to bleed the next day morning. The girl was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared her brought-dead.

The Karempudi police exhumed the baby’s body on Friday and sent it for post-mortem. A case was registered under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death). Investigation is on.