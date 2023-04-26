ADVERTISEMENT

18 minors from Bihar being trafficked to southern States rescued from Vijayawada Railway Station

April 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five persons suspected to be trafficking the boys have been taken into custody

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Eighteen minor boys, allegedly being trafficked to Chennai and Bengaluru aboard the 15228 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Special, were rescued at the Vijayawada Railway Station in a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Vijayawada and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO.

On a tip-off, teams led by RPF Circle Inspector Chandrashekar and GRP Circle Inspector R. Srinivas rescued the minors. Five persons suspected to be trafficking the children were taken into custody, Mr. Srinivas said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were shifting the minors, natives of Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Araria, Bhagalpur and other places of Bihar. The accused identified vulnerable families in Bihar and coaxed them into sending their children to far-off places in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said BBA project officer, K. Srikanth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, along with the rescued children, were produced before the NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), according to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswar B.T., who was monitoring the operation.

CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha said the children were referred to a Child Care Institution (CCI) for short stay. Instructions have been given to the officers concerned to contact the parents of the rescued minors for repatriation.

“The GRP has been directed to book a case against the traffickers and investigate the case from all angles,” Ms. Suvartha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US