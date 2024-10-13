18-member team from SRM University-A.P. leaves for Everest Base Camp expedition

An 18-member team of students and faculty from SRM University-A.P. embarked on an expedition to the Everest Base Camp on October 12 (Saturday).

The university registrar R. Premkumar and dean of Paari School of Business Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran flagged off the expedition under the leadership of the director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation wing of the university Sidharth Tripathy.

Expedition leader Mr. Tripathy said that to enhance the quality of entrepreneurship, it is pivotal to foster a mindset that can take risks, tackle huge challenges and overcome tribulations from a broader perspective. “Our objective is to cultivate this mindset through such adventures and to become the harbingers of transformation among students,” he said. The 15-day expedition starts at Kathmandu and ends at the Everest Base Camp, covering a distance of around 134 km and scaling a height of 17,598 ft.

Registrar Premkumar said that this was an adventure of a lifetime for the participants and it would promote team spirit and contribute towards achieving a common goal, in addition to providing them academic, research and entrepreneurial resources.

Director, Student Affairs Anil Kumar Nigam, associate director Entrepreneurship and Innovation Udayan Bakshi, dean SEAS C.V. Tomy and others were present.