18 held for ‘cricket betting’

KAIKALUR (KRISHNA DT.)

31 October 2021 23:50 IST

The police on Sunday arrested 18 persons, including a few students and traders, for alleged cricket betting at Kaikalur in Gudivada division.

The accused were operating over phones and laptops and accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches. They had links with bookies and punters in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other States, the police said.

A team led by Kaikalur CI Y.V.L. Naidu and SI Shanmukha Sai seized 20 mobile phones, ₹12,000 and some electronic gadgets from them. Police were trying to trace the other bookies and punters, said Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam.

“We suspect that huge amounts were transferred online in the bettings. The police will verify the bank transactions. A vigil has been kept on cricket bettings in villages,” Mr. Naidu said.