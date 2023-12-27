GIFT a SubscriptionGift
18 from Tamil Nadu arrested in ganja cases in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh in 2023, says SP

‘The district witnessed fall in fatal road accidents in 2023; a total of 295 fatal road accidents occurred as against 358 in 2022’

December 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Kakinada SP S. Satish Kumar addressing the media in Kakinada on Wednesday.

Kakinada SP S. Satish Kumar addressing the media in Kakinada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The accused belonging to six States, mostly from Tamil Nadu, were found actively involved in the ganja trade in the Kakinada district. 

Of 30 persons, who were arrested in the ganja cases in the Kakinada district in 2023, as many as 18 belong to the Tamil Nadu. Five accused belong to Odisha, three from Bihar, two from Haryana and each one from Kerala and West Bengal.

In 2023, as many as 187 persons have been arrested in the ganja cases and 150 of them are natives of Andhra Pradesh, said Kakinada SP S. Satish Kumar. 

Speaking to newsmen after releasing ‘The Crime in Kakinada-2023’ report here on Wednesday, Mr. Satish Kumar said, “As many as 324 cases have been registered in connection with the crime against women in 2023.”

The Kakinada district witnessed an 18% fall in the total fatal road accidents in 2023. A total of 295 fatal road accidents occurred as against 358 in 2022. The Kakinada police have intensified vigilance on the drunk driving and 383 persons have been imprisoned on the charges. 

‘Rise in drunk and drive cases’

“There is a 165% rise in the drunk and drive cases in the Kakinada district due to continuous checks on the roads round the clock. As many as 5,609 drunk and drive cases have been registered in 2023”, said Mr. Satish Kumar. A total of 21 murders were reported and the apparent reason for the six murders was ‘petty disputes,” the SP said.

