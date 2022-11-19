18 from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh injured in road accident in Kerala

November 19, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In all, 84 devotees from Madepalli village went on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala in two buses; Chief Minister directs officials to provide proper medical care to the injured

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday enquired about the condition of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa from Eluru district, who were injured in a road accident at Pathanamthitta in Kerala when they were on their way back from Sabarimala, and instructed the officials to ensure proper medical care for them.

The officials told the Chief Minister him 84 devotees from Madepalli village in Eluru district had gone to Sabarimala by two buses, one of which met with an accident at 8.10 a.m.

Out of the 44 devotees traveling in the bus, 18 were injured, two of them seriously. They were being treated at the Kottayam general hospital, the officials said, adding that they were in touch with the Pathanamthitta District Collector.

