18 from Eluru district in A.P. injured as bus overturns near Pathanamthitta in Kerala

At least 18 persons from Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh were injured when a bus in which they were travelling overturned near Pathanamthitta town in Kerala on November 19 (Saturday).
Eighty persons from the district were on their way to Sabarimala in two buses when the incident occurred.
“We are monitoring the situation by being in touch with officials in Kerala. As many as 18 persons have been injured in the mishap. The condition of two of them is said to be critical,” Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh told The Hindu.
A minor boy was among those hurt.
“All the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, including one in Kottayam,” added Mr. Venkatesh.
