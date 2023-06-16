18 districts to experience severe heatwave conditions in A.P. today

June 16, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions as the maximum temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius in many regions.

On Thursday, 210 mandals in both coastal and Rayalaseema districts experienced severe heatwave conditions and 220 mandals experienced heatwave conditions.

Similarly, on Friday, 268 mandals in 18 districts except Anantapur, Annamayya, Sri Satya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Tiruapti and Visakhapatnam are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions, while 235 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in the State on Thursday was 43.9 degrees Celsius at Bapatla. It was followed by Jangamaheswara Puram (43.6), Machilipatnam (43.2), Kavali (43.1), Ongole (42.9), Amaravati (42.6), Narsapur (42.6), Nandigama (42.3), Visakhapatnam - Airport (42.2), Nellore (42.0), Tuni (41.5), Kakinada (41.0), Nandyal (41.5), Kadapa (40.6), Tirupati (40.6) and Kurnool (40.0).

