18 deaths, 4,157 new cases in A.P.

122 fatalities due to COVID so far this month

With the continuous rise in COVID infections, the number of fatalities is also on the rise in Andhra Pradesh. In the past day, 18 persons died due to COVID-19, which was the highest single-day death toll since October. As many as 122 persons died of COVID this month so far.

The State has again reported over 4,000 new infections. With the 4,157 new infections, the cumulative tally jumped to 9,37,049 and the toll reached 7,339.

The number of recoveries crossed the nine-lakh mark and reached 9,01,327, as 1,606 patients recovered in the past day. As of Wednesday morning, there were 28,383 active cases in the State.

The recovery rate further came down to 96.19% and the death rate was at 0.78%. The number of samples tested per million also crossed 2.90 lakh.

So far 1.55 crore samples, including the 35,732 in the past day, were tested in the State. The overall positivity rate was 6.03% and that of the samples tested in the past day was 11.63%.

Nellore reported four new deaths while Chittoor and Krishna reported three deaths each in the past day. Visakhapatnam reported two and Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 617 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Srikakulam and Chittoor with 522 and 517 cases respectively.

Other districts that reported less than 500 new infections include Guntur (434), Visakhapatnam (417), Kurnool (386), Anantapur (297), Nellore (276), Prakasam (230), Vizianagaram (154), Krishna (135), Kadapa (112) and West Godavari (60).

Chittoor active case tally crossed the 5,000-mark while that of West Godavari remain below 500 at 336. Anantapur's cumulative tally crossed 70,000-mark. Its last 10,000 cases were reported in 188 days.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,27,106), Chittoor (96,173), West Godavari (94,862), Guntur (83,517), Anantapur (70,081), Visakhapatnam (65,993), Nellore (65,802), Prakasam (64,356), Kurnool (63,713), Kadapa (57,571), Krishna (53,531), Srikakulam (49,112) and Vizianagaram (42,337).