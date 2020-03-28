Andhra Pradesh

₹18 crore available for drinking water supply: Collector

The East Godavari district authorities are gearing up to provide safe drinking water in the summer. District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that ₹18 crore fund was available to take up repairs of drinking water sources and cleaning of surface water sources.

The Rural Water Supply authorities have been told to complete the repair of the drinking water supply schemes without leading to any disturbance for the water supply in the summer.

