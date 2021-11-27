18 criminals expelled from city, sheets opened on 736 habitual offenders

3,888 criminals arrested, says Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu has said that he was much satisfied in the job in the last 34 years and has many successes in his career.

Mr. Srinivasulu, who will attain superannuation on November 30, said he faced many pathetic as well as good experiences in his service.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, the Police Commissioner said he felt very sad when an SI and four police constables were killed in a landmine blast in Mahaboobnagar district when he was Officer on Special Duty (OSD) there. “The Dilsukhnagar bomb blast, triggered by Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2013, killing two persons and injuring many, caused much pain to me, when I was serving in Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate,” Mr. Srinivasulu recalled.

The Police Commissioner said that he served for five years in Vijayawada city in different ranks and recalled the cases which he detected, including major jewelry thefts, drug rackets and other cases.

“In the last one and a half years, rowdy and history sheets were opened against 736 persons. Police expelled 18 history sheeters from the city, and arrested 3,888 criminals under various sections,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Police also cracked the whip on sexual offenders, temple and blade batch criminals, Mr. Srinivasulu added.

Deputy Commissioners of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, D. Mari Prasanthi, Babu Rao and B. Udaya Rani and other officers were present.