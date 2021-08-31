18 buffaloes die of bacterial infection in village

GOPALAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

31 August 2021 23:56 IST

Medical teams deployed, vaccination drive taken up, says Collector

Eighteen buffaloes died with hemorrhagic septicemia (HS), a contagious bacterial disease, at Gopavaram village in the district.

On receiving information, medical teams rushed to the spot and sent samples to the laboratory, which confirmed that the animals died due to HS.

“According to the report collected from the village, 18 buffaloes and cows died with HS a couple of days ago, and blood, water, fodder and viscera samples have been sent to Veterinary Biological Research Institute (VBRI), Vijayawada,” said Collector Kartikeya Misra on Tuesday. The lab reports confirmed that the cattle died due to the bacterial disease. The remedial action was taken and the situation in Gopavaram and the neighbouring hamlets was under control, Mr. Kartikeya Misra said.

Advertising

Advertising

Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) G. Nehru Babu said booster doses and ring vaccination were given to all the remaining animals in the village. “We conducted awareness meetings for the farmers in the village. In Telugu, the disease is called as ‘Gonthu Vaapu or Goraka Vyadhi’. The infected cattle will suffer from high fever and salivation,” said Dr. Nehru Babu, who visited Gopavaram.

Animal Husbandry Deputy Director S.T.G. Satya Govind, who camped in the village, said that two medical teams had been deployed to monitor the situation.

“Two animals are still ailing and their condition is stable. The government will pay ₹30,000 compensation for each dead animal under the YSR Pasu Nasta Pathakam,” Dr. Govind said.