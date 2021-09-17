18 arrested in Kalikiri bank scam

The police producing the accused before the media in Chittoor on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

17 September 2021 00:31 IST

Bank staff held for complicity through fake documents, forged signatures

Bringing curtains on the spate of scams happening in the Kalikiri branch of Bank of Baroda for the last three years, the Chittoor police have arrested 18 persons, including some staff members, in the case that involved alleged siphoning off over ₹1 crore from several accounts.

The prime accused Mulla Syed Ali Khan (34), working as a messenger in the bank, was picked up along with some of his relatives on Thursday near Indiramma Colony arch and ₹20 lakh cash and documents pertaining to six gold loan accounts were recovered from their possession.

The accused, in connivance with the bank staff, had allegedly diverted money to the tune of ₹1 crore from the accounts of several individuals and also Sanghamitra members. Zeroing in on the user identity and password of some bank staff, the police confirmed their involvement in creation of fake loan documents by forging signatures.

The staff had allegedly played an instrumental role in preventing SMS alerts to the original customers and diverted the sanctioned loan amount to the accounts of Ali Khan’s relatives, which was reportedly shared by all of them. The bank management and the police arranged to freeze the gold loan account opened by Ali Khan by pledging the 1,120 grams of gold bought with the ill-gotten money.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) D.N. Mahesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madanapalle) C. Ravi Manoharachary produced the arrested accused, including Ali Khan’s relatives Gurramkonda Chandini (24), Shaik Khadirunnisa (39), Syed Arifunnisa (28), Moghal Hazirunnisa (22), along with the bank’s Joint Manager Karanam Jayakrishna (34), head cashier Shaik Moulali (32), agriculture officer Ramaswamy Eswaran (24), officer Patan Abida Mubin (32), clerk Payyavula Teja Sai (27), operations officer Burransetty Ramachandrudu (35), clerk Challapalli Eelu (28), officer Dudekula Sharif Basha (28), business associates B. Surendra Naik (33) and Masool Mohammad Sharif (43). A retired bank officer Singanamala Chinnaiah (62) was also arrested for alleged complicity.