17,635 non-duty-paid liquor bottles destroyed

Kadapa police destroying the non-duty paid liquor bottles seized during 2020-22 on the outskirts of Kadapa city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 04, 2022 06:07 IST

The bottles were placed at an open ground near the industrial estate on the city outskirts and a road-roller was used to crush them to pieces.

The district police have destroyed 17,635 bottles of varying sizes containing non-duty-paid liquor, seized from bootleggers from various locations during 2020-2022. The bottles were placed at an open ground near the industrial estate on the city outskirts and a road-roller was used to crush them to pieces. Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Poojitha Neelam, who supervised the operation, said that the bottles were seized from 32 police limits of the district, and involving 151 cases. The bottles were of 90ml, 180ml, 375ml, 500ml, 750 ml and one litre. Even duty-paid liquor bottles seized on various occasions would be destroyed soon, she said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa Town) B.Venkata Siva Reddy appealed to the public to dial '100' to pass on information pertaining to the sale and consumption of such liquor.