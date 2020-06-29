172 repatriated Discom employeesrelieved in Kurnool, Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

29 June 2020 23:12 IST

Engineers allege raw deal to APSPDCL

The Southern Power Distribution Company Limited of Andhra Pradesh (APSPDCL) has relieved 172 of its engineering employees from Kurnool and Anantapur districts for repatriation to Northern Power Distribution Company Limited of Telangana (TSNPDCL) with headquarters in Warangal. This would have some impact on the maintenance and operation of the distribution system, said relieved Executive Engineers Sampath Kumar, Chandramohan, and Nagendra.

At a media conference here on Monday, they demanded immediate restoration of their posts and alleged that in place of 69 engineering staff members repatriated from Telangana NPDCL to APEPDCL, equal number were not sent from the latter and only 10 of them were sent and the rest 59 were sent from Kurnool and Anantapur districts without their consent.

While 113 of the employees were repatriated earlier, 59 of them got their relieving orders on Saturday night. The operation and maintenance work in both the districts has become a Herculean task for the SPDCL.

D.S. Varakumar, Superintending Engineer of the SPDCL, Anantapur, told The Hindu that they were managing the show with difficulty till new persons were brought in those places. Each Executive Engineer, who is supposed to look after one section, was being burdened with two additional ones.

Currently the number of vacant posts in Anantapur district are four EEs, 20 DEEs, 45 AEEs, one Senior Accounts Officer, four Assistant Accounts Officers and one personnel officer. “Unless the dispute over the repatriation of employees between the two States is settled, the situation is likely to be like this,” said Mr. Varakumar.