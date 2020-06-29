172 repatriated Discom employeesrelieved in Kurnool, Anantapur

The Southern Power Distribution Company Limited of Andhra Pradesh (APSPDCL) has relieved 172 of its engineering employees from Kurnool and Anantapur districts for repatriation to Northern Power Distribution Company Limited of Telangana (TSNPDCL) with headquarters in Warangal. This would have some impact on the maintenance and operation of the distribution system, said relieved Executive Engineers Sampath Kumar, Chandramohan, and Nagendra.
At a media conference here on Monday, they demanded immediate restoration of their posts and alleged that in place of 69 engineering staff members repatriated from Telangana NPDCL to APEPDCL, equal number were not sent from the latter and only 10 of them were sent and the rest 59 were sent from Kurnool and Anantapur districts without their consent.
While 113 of the employees were repatriated earlier, 59 of them got their relieving orders on Saturday night. The operation and maintenance work in both the districts has become a Herculean task for the SPDCL.
D.S. Varakumar, Superintending Engineer of the SPDCL, Anantapur, told The Hindu that they were managing the show with difficulty till new persons were brought in those places. Each Executive Engineer, who is supposed to look after one section, was being burdened with two additional ones.
Currently the number of vacant posts in Anantapur district are four EEs, 20 DEEs, 45 AEEs, one Senior Accounts Officer, four Assistant Accounts Officers and one personnel officer. “Unless the dispute over the repatriation of employees between the two States is settled, the situation is likely to be like this,” said Mr. Varakumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath