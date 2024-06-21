172 MLAs take oath in A.P. Legislative Assembly 

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to 172 out of the 175 members on June 21 (Friday) starting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (MLA, Kuppam).

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, K. Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram) was the second one to take the oath.

They were followed by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha (Payakaraopeta), Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu (Tekkali), and others, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), who came in at number 26. Three MLAs were absent.

The session began at 9.45 a.m. as per schedule. As Mr. Chandrababu Naidu walked into the House, the TDP MLAs raised Nijam Gelichindi (truth has prevailed) slogans.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna entered the House amidst loud thumping of the desks by the members.

As the session was the first one after the government formation by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, no seats were specifically allotted to the members.

However, the treasury Benches were located as usual to the right side of the Speaker’s podium and the YSRCP MLAs to the left.

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar (MLA, Dharmavaram) greeted and shook hands with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy after taking the oath and K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (MLA, Undi) hugged Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP MLA, Punganur).

Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary adjourned the House to June 22 when the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker will be elected.

