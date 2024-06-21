GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

172 MLAs take oath in A.P. Legislative Assembly 

Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administers the oath; Speaker and Deputy Speaker to be elected on June 22

Published - June 21, 2024 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Amaravati on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to 172 out of the 175 members on June 21 (Friday) starting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (MLA, Kuppam).

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, K. Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram) was the second one to take the oath.

They were followed by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha (Payakaraopeta), Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu (Tekkali), and others, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), who came in at number 26. Three MLAs were absent. 

The session began at 9.45 a.m. as per schedule. As Mr. Chandrababu Naidu walked into the House, the TDP MLAs raised Nijam Gelichindi (truth has prevailed) slogans. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna entered the House amidst loud thumping of the desks by the members. 

As the session was the first one after the government formation by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, no seats were specifically allotted to the members. 

However, the treasury Benches were located as usual to the right side of the Speaker’s podium and the YSRCP MLAs to the left. 

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar (MLA, Dharmavaram) greeted and shook hands with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy after taking the oath and K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (MLA, Undi) hugged Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP MLA, Punganur).

Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary adjourned the House to June 22 when the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker will be elected. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.