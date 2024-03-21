ADVERTISEMENT

172 cases booked against vendors for short weight, other violations in State

March 21, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Consumers can call helpline no. 1967, or send complaints to clm-ap@nic.in, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on Rythu Bazars, vegetable markets and other traders across the State on Thursday.

They booked 172 cases against wholesale and retail traders for short weight and other violations of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules, said Consumer Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies Secretary H. Arun Kumar.

“Acting on the complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline portal and to the Consumer Helpline Number: 1967 on short weight of commodities at Rythu Bazars and vegetable markets, other violations at market yards and Paddy Purchasing Centres, the Legal Metrology teams conducted the raids,” he said.

Special raids were conducted at Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Kurnool and Guntur Regions, he said.

‘‘Consumers are requested to verify the name and address of the manufacturer or packer, common or generic name mentioned on the package, net quantity, month and year of manufacture of the commodity, MRP, phone number, address and other details,’‘ said Mr. Arun Kumar, who is also the Controller of Legal Metrology.

Consumers may call helpline no. 1967, or send the complaints to clm-ap@nic.in, he added.

