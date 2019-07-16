Andhra Pradesh

171 booked for illegal sand mining, transport in Guntur district

more-in

955 bags of rice seized in raids by police

In a crackdown on illegal sand mining in the district, the Guntur Rural District Police have booked 171 persons and charged them under various sections besides imposing a fine of ₹1.32 crore.

Teams of police personnel swooped on those indulging in illegal sand mining and transportation at various places and registered cases.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi, who led the raids, said that no illegal activities would be allowed in the district.

The vigilance wing of the police detected massive diversion of rice and registered nine cases besides seizing 955 bags.

Belt shops sealed

Continuing the raids on belt shops, the Guntur police sealed 940 shops and registered cases against 36 persons. Illegal manufacturing of gutkha was also targeted with the police registering 75 cases. They arrested 147 persons and seized ₹29.21 lakh.

The police busted gambling dens and registered 53 cases against 331 persons besides seizing ₹4.30 lakh. They were conducting drunken drive checks and registered 183 cases.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 1:23:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/171-booked-for-illegal-sand-mining-transport-in-guntur-district/article28453460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY