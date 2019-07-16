171 booked for illegal sand mining, transport in Guntur district

In a crackdown on illegal sand mining in the district, the Guntur Rural District Police have booked 171 persons and charged them under various sections besides imposing a fine of ₹1.32 crore.

Teams of police personnel swooped on those indulging in illegal sand mining and transportation at various places and registered cases.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi, who led the raids, said that no illegal activities would be allowed in the district.

The vigilance wing of the police detected massive diversion of rice and registered nine cases besides seizing 955 bags.

Belt shops sealed

Continuing the raids on belt shops, the Guntur police sealed 940 shops and registered cases against 36 persons. Illegal manufacturing of gutkha was also targeted with the police registering 75 cases. They arrested 147 persons and seized ₹29.21 lakh.

The police busted gambling dens and registered 53 cases against 331 persons besides seizing ₹4.30 lakh. They were conducting drunken drive checks and registered 183 cases.