1,700 foreign returnees to E. Godavari in isolation wards

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday said that 1,700 persons who have recently arrived in East Godavari district from foreign countries including the U.A.E. and Italy have been admitted to isolation wards.

Mr. Muralidhar said that 25 persons among the 1,700 persons in the isolation wards were found to be suspected carriers of COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for testing.

“A 125-bedded COVID-19 isolation ward has been set up at Bommooru to tackle the spread of the virus. All the hospitals will remain open round the clock on Sunday,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

A special sanitation drive was conducted across the district on Saturday, in preparation for the Janata Curfew to be observed on Sunday. The revenue, police, and endowment departments have been told to keep an eye on the Ugadi celebrations and mass gatherings in the next few days.