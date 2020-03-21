1,700 foreign returnees to E. Godavari in isolation wards

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday said that 1,700 persons who have recently arrived in East Godavari district from foreign countries including the U.A.E. and Italy have been admitted to isolation wards.
Mr. Muralidhar said that 25 persons among the 1,700 persons in the isolation wards were found to be suspected carriers of COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for testing.
“A 125-bedded COVID-19 isolation ward has been set up at Bommooru to tackle the spread of the virus. All the hospitals will remain open round the clock on Sunday,” Mr. Muralidhar said.
A special sanitation drive was conducted across the district on Saturday, in preparation for the Janata Curfew to be observed on Sunday. The revenue, police, and endowment departments have been told to keep an eye on the Ugadi celebrations and mass gatherings in the next few days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.