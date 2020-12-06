170 hospitalised with unknown disease in West Godavari district’s Eluru

ELURU

06 December 2020 12:07 IST

Patients were suffering from dizziness, headache and epilepsy-type symptoms, said a doctor treating them at the Government General Hospital.

Over 170 people, including several women and children, were admitted with some unknown disease in the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Eluru in West Godavari district during the last couple of days, according to officials.

The number of in-patients which was 55 on Saturday midnight went up to 170 by Sunday morning, the officials said.

Most of the cases were reported from Kobbari Thota, Kothapeta, Toorpu Veedhi and Arundhati Peta.

Medical teams from different hospitals in West Godavari and Krishna districts were rushed to the colonies, where the patients are being treated in special camps.

Samples sent for testing

“Water, food and blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the reports are awaited. CT scan and X-ray reports are normal,” the doctors said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla and other officials visited the GGH and enquired about the condition of the patients.

Mr. Shukla said call centres had been set up at the Eluru municipal office. Residents may call phone Nos. 9154565529 or 9154592617 in case of any emergency.

Some patients were undergoing treatment in various private hospitals also, the Joint Collector said.

“About 30 patients were discharged from the GGH. There is no need to panic. Patients are responding well to treatment and the recovery rate is good,” said Mr. Shukla.