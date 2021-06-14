₹170 crore disbursed under crop insurance scheme in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

14 June 2021 23:17 IST

District Collector J. Nivas said that ₹170.43 crore has been disbursed to 84,648 farmers under the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme for the kharif 2020 so far.

Speaking at a workshop held on crop insurance and other agricultural schemes here on Monday, Mr. Nivas said farmers cultivating 12 variety of crops in 1,50,026 acres of agricultural land in the district were covered under the scheme so far.

He asked the officials concerned to identify farmers cultivating other crops and bring them under the crop insurance scheme.

He asked ground level agriculture department staff to reach out to the farmers and ensure the e-crop booking and online registration of farmers.

Responding to a request from farmers cultivating banana, turmeric and other crops Mr. Nivas said that such crops being cultivated alongside the Krishna river would also be included in the crop insurance scheme.

Regarding the minimum support price, Mr. Nivas said that 3.03 lakh metric tonnes of grains were purchased from 25,677 farmers at 466 purchase centres in the district for MSP.