ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old Keerthana from Bengaluru achieves VIP darshan at Tirumala by penning Govinda Koti 10,01,111 times

May 01, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUMALA

It is a dream come true for me as Lord Venkateswara is our family deity, she says

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Bengaluru-based 17-year-old Keerthana became the first devotee to avail of VIP darshan for her and her family by penning Govinda Koti for 10,01,111 times.

To inculcate spiritual values among the youth, the TTD had introduced the Govind koti programme akin to Rama koti last year under which the devotee penning the name of Lord Venkateswara for over 10 lakh times will be extended VIP darshan along with his/her family.

Sharing her experience, Ms. Keerthana said that it was a dream come true for her as Lord Venkateswara was their family deity and added that she embarked on the spiritual task since Navaratri last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US