17-year-old Keerthana from Bengaluru achieves VIP darshan at Tirumala by penning Govinda Koti 10,01,111 times

It is a dream come true for me as Lord Venkateswara is our family deity, she says

May 01, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Bengaluru-based 17-year-old Keerthana became the first devotee to avail of VIP darshan for her and her family by penning Govinda Koti for 10,01,111 times.

To inculcate spiritual values among the youth, the TTD had introduced the Govind koti programme akin to Rama koti last year under which the devotee penning the name of Lord Venkateswara for over 10 lakh times will be extended VIP darshan along with his/her family.

Sharing her experience, Ms. Keerthana said that it was a dream come true for her as Lord Venkateswara was their family deity and added that she embarked on the spiritual task since Navaratri last year.

