17-year-old girl’s ‘suicide’ creates flutter

The alleged suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Piler town, reportedly due to a failed love affair, had created a flutter on Monday.

According to the police, the girl fell in love with the a 25-year-old youth three months ago. On Sunday night, the girl’s parents had reportedly chided her to mend her ways. Upset over this, the girl went into the bedroom, and bolting the door from inside, she resorted to suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan. The family members made a frantic effort to save the girl, but it was of no avail. When the parents blamed the youth , it led to a mild tension in the locality prompting the police team to rush to the spot and intervene to pacify the both sides.

Circle-Inspector Sadiq Ali said that during preliminary investigation it was found that the girl was upset as her love was spurned by the youth. Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek help at helpline 100.