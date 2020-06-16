Andhra Pradesh

17-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide

She was preparing for NEET

A 17-year-old girl allegedly ended life in her house at NTR Colony under Malkapuram police station limits here on Monday night. The girl reportedly took the extreme step allegedly unable to handle academic pressure.

According to reports, the girl passed Intermediate and was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The girl was unable to handle the academic pressure and allegedly ended life by hanging herself from a hook in the ceiling. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 10:51:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/17-year-old-girl-allegedly-commits-suicide/article31845742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY