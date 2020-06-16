17-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide

A 17-year-old girl allegedly ended life in her house at NTR Colony under Malkapuram police station limits here on Monday night. The girl reportedly took the extreme step allegedly unable to handle academic pressure.

According to reports, the girl passed Intermediate and was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The girl was unable to handle the academic pressure and allegedly ended life by hanging herself from a hook in the ceiling. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.