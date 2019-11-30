17-year-old allegedly raped by father

The Nandivargam Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of raping his 17-year-old daughter.

The alleged incident took place on November 12. However, the girl did not speak out after the accused reportedly threatened her of dire consequences.

According to the police, the man allegedly raped the daughter when his wife and son went to a hospital. The incident came to light after the girl felt pain in her abdomen and was taken to the hospital by her mother.

After examination, she narrated the incident to her mother, who then rushed to the police station to file a complaint against her husband on Friday night.

The police arrested the accused on Saturday and booked him under sections relating to rape and POCSO Act.