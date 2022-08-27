17 tonnes of single-use plastic items seized by APPCB

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 20:28 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has seized 16.93 tonnes of single-use plastic from a single-use plastic manufacturing unit in Surayapalem village of Vijayawada Rural mandal.

According to a release on Saturday, APPCB regional environmental engineering T. Prasad said that Varalakshmi Polymers in Surayapalem village was raided and plastic cups, glasses, and covers made out of single-use plastic were seized as the material was banned by the Central government. He said the seized plastic material would be disposed of safely by the APPCB.

Mr. Prasad said that manufacturing units would also be seized if they continued to produce single-use plastic items.

