17 of 184 cases turn out to be new COVID variant JN.1 in Andhra Pradesh

January 03, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All the 17 persons are under home isolation and recovering well, says Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Nivas

Nellore Sravani

Seventeen out of 35 samples sent from across the State for sequencing have turned out to be positive for JN.1, a sub-variant of the coronavirus, officially classified as Variant of Interest (VoI), according to the State health officials.

The cases were spread across the districts of Visakhapatnam, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, said Public Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas on January 3.

“All the 17 persons are under home isolation and recovering well,” said Mr. Nivas.

In response to a question on whether there would be any increase in the number of tests being conducted every day, Mr. Nivas said they had set a target of conducting 1,000 test. But, as per an official communication, the number of tests conducted on January 3 stood at 374.

New cases

Eight new cases were reported on the day, taking the caseload to 184 in the State. Of the new cases, one each was from Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada districts, two from NTR and three from Srikakulam districts.

