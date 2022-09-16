Andhra Pradesh: 17 new medical colleges are in various stages of construction, says Health Minister

Five colleges to start admissions from 2023-24 academic year

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 16, 2022 21:10 IST

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education V. Rajini said that the government has accorded administrative sanction for the establishment of 16 new medical colleges, and a new one at Parvatipuram has been added to the list to cater to tribal people in the region. The hospitals are in various stages of construction, the Minister said.

Replying to a question asked by TDP MLAs Anagani Satya Prasad, Gadde Rammohan and P.G.V.R. Naidu on the status of the medical colleges in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Ms. Rajini said that a total allocation of ₹7,880 crore has been made for the 16 colleges, including ₹550 crore for the one proposed to be set up at Machilipatnam, ₹525 crore for the college at Eluru, ₹505 crore for the college at Bapatla, ₹500 crore each for the medical colleges at Paderu, Piduguralla, Pulivendula, Vizianagaram and Narsipatnam and ₹475 crore each for the colleges at Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Markapur, Madanapalli, Penukonda, Adoni and Nandyal.

The Minister said five medical colleges — at Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram — were prioritised for starting admissions from the 2023-24 academic year. Infrastructure creation in these colleges would be completed by the end of 2022 in adherence to the norms laid down by the National Medical Commission, Ms. Rajini added.

