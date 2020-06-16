17 new containment zones in Kadapa

TIRUPATI

16 June 2020 23:40 IST

The decision comes in view of spike in cases

Seventeen new containment zones have been declared in Kadapa district on Tuesday, following a sudden spike.

Alankhanpalli, Bhavani Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, satellite township, Bhagat Singh Nagar and Bestha street in Kadapa city have been declared containment zones.

The other zones are in JNF road, SVM road in Proddatur, Peddakondappa colony, Bhakarapuram and Nagirigutta in Pulivendula, Kogatam, Peddacheppali in Kamalapuram, Pallavolu in Chapadu, Ramasai Nagar in Duvvur and Chinnadanduluru in Yerraguntla and Chelampalem in Obulavaripalle mandal.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran warned that the containment measures would be thoroughly enforced. The district police filed 198 cases and collected a fine of ₹48,655 from denizens for negligent activities like not wearing mask and ignoring lockdown norms.

Eleven patients undergoing treatment at the State COVID Hospital on the SVIMS campus were discharged upon recovery on Tuesday.

Six of them belong to Tirupati, two to Narayanavanam and one each from Chittoor, Nimmanapalle and Pichatur mandals. TUDA secretary and district COVID in-charge S. Lakshmi, medical officers Srinivasa Rao handed over ₹2,000 to each person and gave them a warm farewell.

Four patients belonging to Puttur, Karvetinagaram, Tirupati and Nagari mandals, all in Chittoor district, were discharged from the Ruia hospital.